The Huntsville Police Department will be joining the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day again this month to help get drugs off the streets and out of schools. The biannual event addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue, by collecting unused or expired prescription medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th, at Huntsville High School, 515 FM 2821.
Officers will be collecting and safely disposing of the medication in the front parking lot of the school. HPD Detective Ryann Kaaa-Bauer said citizens just need to drop off the medicine - there are no forms to fill out.
Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America.
“Citizens will be able to properly dispose of any prescription or over the counter medications that are expired, unused or no longer needed,” said Detective Kaaa-Bauer. “This includes liquids, inhalants, and pills. Medications can be properly disposed of in their original containers.”
The Huntsville Police Department has partnered with the DEA since October 2017 and is one of 5,000 departments participating in the nation-wide program, with over 11.8 million pounds of medication collected since its inception, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“According to the DEA statistics, unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash are retrieved and abused or illegally sold,” said Detective Kaaa-Bauer. “Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.”
Walker County EMS will also be onsite accepting sharps for disposal.
For more information, contact Officer Kaaa-Bauer at RKaaa@HuntsvilleTX.gov or 936-291-5493.
