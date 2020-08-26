A pair of teenagers have been arrested in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that have taken place in the Forest Hills area since early July.
Police say that the unknown suspects have been entering unlocked vehicles and taking property, which included several firearms. Several detectives with the Huntsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have been working tirelessly to identify suspects in these ongoing burglaries.
With the assistance of numerous citizens providing doorbell camera videos, the two juvenile suspects were detained by the Huntsville Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are optimistic that some of the stolen property may be recovered.
“We are thankful for the continued positive community relations that helped lead to the identity of the juvenile suspects,” Police Chief Kevin Lunsford said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.