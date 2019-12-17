A Houston man that shot at law enforcement during a getaway attempt was sentenced to 40 years in a TDCJ unit Monday in the 12th District Court.
Brandon McDaniel, Jr., 23, who was initially charged with attempted capital murder in November 2017, was convicted of aggravated assault of a public servant in October after a week long trial in front of District Judge Donald Kraemer.
“Protecting the lives of our law enforcement officers will always be of the highest priority for my office,” District Attorney Will Durham said. “When someone comes into our town and puts our citizens and our officers in harm’s way, we want to make sure that justice is served, and the hard work of our law enforcement agencies and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Jenkins ensured that it was.”
Prosecutors presented evidence during the day-long sentencing of four additional violent crimes for which McDaniel has been accused. While in custody at the Walker County Jail, McDaniel committed two separate assaults, each involving unprovoked attacks on other inmates.
Evidence was also presented of a 2014 charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Harris County for which the defendant was charged, but the case was ultimately dismissed. In that case, McDaniel was connected to a group that ordered a pizza to a vacant house and then repeatedly shot at the car of the delivery driver.
On November 22, 2017, at around 3 a.m., officers responded to gunfire and encountered McDaniel in his vehicle at the intersection of Normal Park and Pine Shadows. After briefly trying to evade officers by car, McDaniel exited the vehicle without putting it in park, which caused a minor collision. McDaniel continued to run, ultimately ending up in the Connections apartment complex.
McDaniel fired several more shots as he was running, with one final shot in the direction of former Huntsville Police Officer Joshua Warvel, currently of the U.S. Marshal’s Office. Officer Warvel testified he heard the shot as it went past him.
The investigation concluded that the shell casing from this shot lodged in the gun preventing any more shots at pursuing officers.
McDaniel was able to elude pursuers initially, with TDCJ tracking dogs assisted in locating McDaniel in a nearby apartment approximately two hours later. McDaniel had returned to an apartment where he had previously been attending a party. Testimony in trial showed while in the apartment he had googled ways to elude tracking dogs.
“This was great work by both our police force and district attorney,” Huntsville Police Chief Kevin Lunsford. “I am happy to see him behind bars and hope this type of incident does not happen again.”
“Especially in light of the numerous tragedies our law enforcement community has suffered recently, the threat to their lives cannot be taken lightly. His actions in Huntsville combined with his pattern of dangerous behavior in Harris County demonstrated a complete disregard for human life,” said senior felony prosecutor Jennifer Jenkins. “We are grateful to the witnesses that came up from Harris County to make sure the full breadth of this defendant’s actions were known and appreciate Judge Kraemer’s sentence and commitment to keeping our community safe.”
