A Houston man has been arrested by county deputies for attempting to break into a New Waverly pharmacy.
Authorities with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a burglary at a pharmacy in the 9000 block of Hwy. 75 South inside the New Waverly city limits. Upon arrival, deputies say they met the complainant who advised that he noticed that someone had attempted to gain access to the pharmacy by prying open the rear door of the business. The suspect was unsuccessful making it inside the building.
“During the course of the investigation and collection of evidence — the sheriff’s office along with the assistance of the Huntsville Police Department and Houston Police Department — the evidence led investigators to a suspect identified as Jules David Seals,” Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae said in a release.
Seals, 38, of Houston was arrested and charged with a third degree felony charge of burglary of a building where a controlled substance was present. He was magistrated and his bond set at $15,000 by Judge Steve Fisher.
Authorities say that Sheriff’s Office Detective Greg Williams was able to obtain a confession from Seals when he was interviewed for his involvement in the crime. Seals is currently out on bond for this charge.
“This is still an ongoing investigation, with the possibility of additional arrest being made,” McRae added. “I would like to thank all agencies involved and would like to share this information as a great example of law enforcement working together to solve crimes that affects all of our community. I would also like to thank our community for their overwhelming support.”
