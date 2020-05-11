In response to food assistance demand during COVID-19, Houston Food Bank has started Neighborhood Super Site distributions in different areas of town. On Monday, May 11, the newest addition will take place in Huntsville.
The distribution will be held on Mondays from 1-5 pm at Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
The goal is to distribute food to 1,500 vehicles per week. Each vehicle will be given approximately 60-80 lbs. of food, from fresh produce to frozen meat, dairy, bread and non perishables. This distribution is held in partnership with Covenant with Christ International.
Workers will minimize contact with families by placing food in their trunks.
About Houston Food Bank
Houston Food Bank’s mission is to provide food for better lives. Last year we provided access to 104 million nutritious meals in 18 counties in southeast Texas through our 1,500 community partners which includes food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. We have a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In addition to distributing food, we provide services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and are aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability, including nutrition education, job training, health management and help with securing state-funded assistance. We are a resource for individuals and families in times of hardship. We are a solution to food waste, working with grocery stores and growers to rescue food before it reaches landfills. In collaboration with our community, we advocate for policy change and promote dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those we serve. Houston Food Bank works alongside our partner food banks in Montgomery County, Galveston Country, and Brazos Valley. Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.
