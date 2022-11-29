The annual Sam Houston Family Christmas recreates the holiday celebration as it would have been at Woodland Home in the 1800s. The Sam Houston Memorial Museum staff will be dressed in period costumes to showcase the activities that were part of the historic family’s tradition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The public is invited to make tin punch Christmas ornaments and enjoy homemade gingerbread and hot wassail.
For those who have never seen the museum grounds in action, this is an opportunity to witness a historically accurate model of the early days of Huntsville during Christmas.
Live exhibitions of blacksmithing, pottery making and fiber spinning will be featured and the Wigwam Neosho museum store will be open for shopping.
Many unique gifts are available for sale, such as Raven Christmas ornaments and discounted books. The museum has been offering this event for more than two decades. For the Curator of Education Nancy Gajan, her favorite part is the sights and smells that bring history to life.
“The way the children’s faces light up when they connect how things were done in the past with how they are done now. It’s just fun,” said Gajan.
To make the event as authentic as possible, the gingerbread is adapted from John Cook’s recipe book “Cooking and Confectionary” in 1824. Flour, dried ginger, molasses and milk are part of the original recipe. Where alum was once used, vinegar is substituted, and baking soda takes the place of pearl ash. The wassail will be made from pure, all natural apple juice to stay true to the original ingredients.
These are treats that were an integral part of Christmas. They would have been made by Eliza, thecook and kitchen director for the Houston family and Margaret’s mother Nancy Lea. The replica of the kitchen on the museum grounds is built on the original site, with the same kind of stone hearth that would have fed the many inhabitants that lived and worked at the homestead.
Sam and Margaret Houston were married in 1840. Sam was sworn into office for his first full term as a U.S. Senator in 1848.
He was in Washington D.C. or traveling on official business much of the time his residence was in Huntsville. Sam and Margaret exchanged many letters during these years.
Sam was very often away on holidays. One letter notes that Christmas passed without him realizing it. He was devoted to his position, and shared his frustrations and triumphs in his letters.
But he often wrote to Margaret to say how much he missed her and the children. He did so quite eloquently, often signing as Thy faithful or Thy devoted.
“I need not say to you, how anxious I am to see you. Not only to see you, but to be with you, and stay with you the residue of my days. If it were possible, I would fly to you with the fleetness of an Eagle. I calculate the weeks, days and hours.” wrote Sam, dated Dec. 19, 1858.
Margaret replied in turn with details on the happenings at home. In a time when the written word was the main exchange of information and emotion, they painted vivid pictures for each other in their correspondence.
“It is a gloomy day outdoors, and does not look like Christmas, but the children are as merry as crickets. Hanging up little Willie’s stocking of nuts and candy, there was as much enjoyment as it had been filled with diamonds. They were up at dawn this morning with their mirth and noise. The world could not give me any more pleasure in exchange for their sweet society,” wrote Margaret, dated Dec. 25, 1858.
Gajan has come to find this chronicle of Sam and Margaret’s time together so endearing that she displays a new letter at Woodland Home each month.
Self led tours of the grounds are always welcome, but this event offers the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the Houston family and a glimpse of how they actually lived.
Visitors are also encouraged to visit the museum rotunda to view the permanent exhibits and “The Lone Star in the East” Christmas tree that was created by Barry Doss Designs and members of the SHSU Chi Tau Epsilon Dance Honors Society.
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is located at 1836 Sam Houston Ave.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. The museum grounds are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
