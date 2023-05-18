Houston Chamber Ringers celebrate 10th Anniversary

The Houston Chamber Ringers have been sharing their unique form of musical entertainment with area patrons for a decade. Now with 20 members, they are returning to Huntsville with a brand new set list that is full of show stoppers. Featuring tunes from popular musicians, movies, opera, and arrangements written specifically for handbells. The group will perform at Old Town Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
When director Stevie Berryman set out to design this show, she decided to counter what most would expect. Rather than offer a retrospective, they are celebrating their tenth year with something different.
“I looked back on amazing pieces that we didn’t get to play. Those that made my heart ache to cut in the interest of time. The result is a really big show,” said Berryman.
One very special song was translated and arranged by award winning handbell composer and conductor Sandra Eithun. Berryman calls this rendition of “The “Flower Duet” from the opera “Lakme” by Leo Delibes “Gorgeous, lush, romantic and beautiful.”
The list also includes a few classics that simply can’t be improved upon, like “Blackbird” by the Beatles and “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper.
“Not all pop music works with handbells. It has to have a certain feel and sound. Cyndi Lauper translates really well because her songs are much more about the music itself,” said Berryman.
For those who have never witnessed the Chamber Ringers, the harmony and synchronicity is something to behold, through both sight and sound. Their passion for their craft is evident in their smiles and the energy of their motions.
“People may not understand what we do,” said Berryman. “If you haven’t seen us perform before, you really have to experience it.”
Part of their quest to share the magic of handbells includes education. They offer a master class for handbell performers who want to hone their skills with individual instruction.
For eight weeks, participants play side by side with the group for a one hour intensive class.
“There is nothing else like this anywhere,” said Berryman. “You can join a choir and rehearse, but this program offers encouragement and a chance to refine your techniques. We’re wrapping up our third season with nine students that came from locations across Texas to learn from us, and we had a lot of fun.”
Because of their talent and dedication to education, the group was recently named Artists in Residence at Lone Star College in Tomball. This gives them new opportunities to bring more music, musicians, and performances to the college.
For their annual Christmas Concert, they are adding three elementary schools, giving the students a chance to perform on a professional stage to a packed house, which means 415 audience members.
Because of this new partnership with the college, they are in need of new equipment to fulfill their purpose.
On June 2, they are holding their first big fundraiser at Hochzeit Hall in Old Town Spring. The event is entitled “Chardonn-Yay”, inviting patrons to contribute to the cause and participate in the auction for a chance to direct a song at the event.
After the highest bidder has been determined, they will receive a handmade baton.
Berryman will offer instruction and answer questions during intermission and then relinquish her place on stage for a performance of “Deep in the Heart of Texas”.
A free preview of the show will take place on May 19 at Beckendorf Hall at Lone Star College.
Visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html to purchase tickets to the show at Old Town Theatre, located at 1023 12th Street in downtown Huntsville.
