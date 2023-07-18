The Huntsville Housing Authority re-scheduled their annual public meeting from July 11 to 5:30pm, Tuesday, Aug. 1.
“The meeting postponement was due lack of board quorum,” said Dewana Harding, Executive Director. “The board is comprised of five commissioners and two of the commissioners are residents.”
The Huntsville Housing Authority is a Public Housing Agency that participates in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was created on Sept. 9, 1965, to allow the federal government to tackle urban problems including substandard and deteriorating housing in a coordinated manner.
The Section 8 Program was authorized by Congress in 1974 and developed by the department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide rental subsidies for eligible tenant families (including single persons) residing in newly constructed, rehabilitated and existing rental and cooperative apartment projects.
The Huntsville housing community is located on Martin Luther King Street, where the old O’Bannon Diary and Cattle Ranch was located many years ago. In 1972 the initial construction of the Watkins-Clark 100 unit complex began with the support of local community members, whose names are memorialized in the street names.
“Federal inspectors visit these facilities annually to determine compliance,” said Harding. “We have been classified as ‘High Performance,’ with a score of 92 and will now be inspected every three years. The High Performance certification qualifies a housing authority for more money and means we are maintaining our property at or above standards.”
During the upcoming board meeting, the commissioners will review and approve the capital fund budget of $287,000 allocated to the authority from HUD. The monies has been designated for foundation repair, unit rehabilitation, landscaping, dwelling equipment (refrigerators & stoves), HVAC replacement, replace collapsed sewer & water lines, repair sidewalks, maintenance equipment, paint, plumbing, security camera and administrative office support.
Another funding source for this housing authority is through the Public Facilities Corporation Act. Pursuant to Title 9, Subtitle C, Chapter 303, Subchapter A of the Texas Local Government Code, this exemption provides tax breaks to apartment developers .To receive the exemption, a private developer transfers land to a public facility corporation (PFC) set up by a local government entity—such as a public housing authority, county, or city who then leases the land and any buildings on the land (including those built in the future) back to a limited partnership controlled by the developer.
They have partnered with the developers of the The Ranch at Huntsville Apartments under the above noted PFC provisions and will receive some financial considerations.
The public meeting is opens to the public. For more information, call 936-294-0277. The main office for the Housing Authority is located at 724 Thompson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.