Hotworx, a 24 hour Infrared Fitness Studio which opened last December, celebrated its grand opening Saturday.
The business is a family endeavor, owned by Jodi and Andy Hoffman and managed by Tyler Vaught. The facility has eight heated rooms that can accommodate three people. Each room has a designated isometric workout or high intensity interval training with virtual coaching and flexible reservation times. Reservations can be made online through the member app.
“Members really like the privacy of the individual rooms,” said Manager Tyler Vaught. Secure entry is accessed via keypad or phone app and private showers allow members to move on with their day after working out. The front door is kept locked at all times to ensure member safety and security cameras are monitored by both the owners and the corporate office.
According to Jodi Hoffman, “our clients experience more rapid weight loss with this program than others they have tried and people also say they are better acclimated to the summer heat after working out here.” The studio also includes a functional training area with bands, weights, ropes and other equipment for use before and after hot sessions.
“Our members say that they notice a difference in the way they feel after the first two weeks, and most have visible results within the first month,” said staff member Yelayna Rossi. “Adding infrared heat to a workout is said to help detoxify the body, lower blood pressure and reduce stress. Muscle recovery and improved circulation are other benefits that can be expected when workouts are consistent.”
“I think it’s beautiful,” said Ladell Cauthen Hoffman, grandmother of the family. “I can’t wait to try out some of the exercises.”
Hotworx is a franchise that operates across 35 states. CEO Stephen P. Smith is a former football player and national body building champion. He opened the original Planet Beach fitness studio in New Orleans in 1995 and began franchising the following year. Hoffman highly recommends the information he presents at https://www.hotworx.net/blog for those who want to know ore about the benefits of infrared workouts.
Basic memberships start at $59 per month and include unlimited sessions. For $79 per month, members can access any standard location and receive exclusive virtual personal training at home. The Hoffmans invite the public to come in for a free trial to experience the workout before committing to a membership.
Hotworx is located at 235 I -45 South, Suite B. Interested parties can sign up for a free workout or pay for membership at https://www.hotworx.net/studio/huntsville-samhouston or call the staff at 936-439-6264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.