National Hospital Week takes place during the week of Florence Nightingale’s birthday, which is on May 12, and will take place from May 7 to 13 this year. The holiday was established by the American Hospital Association to shine a spotlight on our many hospitals, health systems, and health care workers who strive to save lives daily.
The Huntsville Memorial Hospital honored and celebrated their staff with food, treats, raffles, balloons and fun costumes. “We try to have fun at HMH, while fulfilling our responsibility to this community. During Hospital Week we celebrate our staff and all the wonderful and caring work they provide,” said Ian Gibson, Chief Operating Officer.
The modern concept of a hospital can be traced back to 331 AD During this period, the Roman emperor Constantine I (Constantine the Great) abolished all pre-existing pagan hospitals after converting to Christianity.
In 370 A.D.,St. Basil the Great established a religious institution in Cappadocia that included a hospital, which was essentially an isolation unit for those suffering from leprosy. He had also constructed buildings to accommodate the poor, the elderly, and the sick. Following this example, similar hospitals were built in the eastern part of the Roman Empire. In 1099, the Knights Hospitallers of the Order of St. John led the trend of forming military hospitals. These hospitals fell along the travel routes for easier access and reachability for those who were injured in battle. The Knights Hospitallers provided care for some 2,000 patients. Its specialization was eye disease and was likely the first hospital of its kind. This order has survived over the years as the St. John Ambulance.
Established in 1663, the first hospital within the territory of the present-day United States is said to have been a hospital for soldiers on Manhattan Island. The early hospitals in the U.S. were mostly houses also known as poor houses. The first incorporated hospital in the U.S. was the Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, which was successful in acquiring a charter from the crown in 1751.
HMH Board Chair Ray Hernandez states, “everyday is a good day to show appreciation to the medical staff in our community. Citizens can write a note of appreciation to a health provider, spread awareness of the week on social media or volunteer at your local hospital.”
“All the staff, regardless of their shift or position share in the week’s activities,” said Gibson. “Each day there is a new theme and food treat. Many thanks to our area medical partnering vendors who donated food and a variety of special mementos to our staff. HMH employs approximately 550 staff and are the 4th largest employer in Walker County.”
In 2022, HMH was nationally recognized for their ‘High-Quality Stroke Care,’ which is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
Huntsville Memorial Hospital is an accredited, not-for-profit acute care community hospital. Founded in 1927 to memorialize those lost in World War I, the facility has provided effective healthcare services and delivering quality care to the residents of Walker County and the surrounding communities for generations.
