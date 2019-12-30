A deal that would sell the operational assets of Huntsville Memorial Hospital to the taxpayer-funded Walker County Hospital District has been finalized.
In an order filed Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Judge David R. Jones approved the asset purchase and authorized the sale of substantially all assets to Huntsville Community Hospital Inc., a joint-venture non-profit operated by the hospital district and Community Hospitals Corporation.
The Walker County Hospital Corporation, the parent company of Huntsville Memorial Hospital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November after years of losses due to inflated salaries, alleged insurance fraud and failing attempts to establish a network of clinics. The hospital district was the sole bidder for the assets of WCHC.
“The district managers have worked closely with consultants and CHC to continue hospital services in our community, and we are optimistic that the hospital will succeed and prosper under new management,” said Anne Karr-Woodard, chairman of the hospital district’s board. “I am grateful for the diligence of the district managers throughout this challenging process. We greatly appreciate the support and input from the community.
“With dedicated district managers and the support of the community, we look forward to new leadership and improved services.”
In its filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the hospital reported $25 million in assets and $28.3 million in liabilities. The hospital district’s purchase includes $4.8 million in cash for the hospital’s accounts receivable ledger, which WCHC valued at $23.8 million.
“The district has worked extensively with CHC regarding the District’s objectives for hospital services in Walker County,” attorney’s for the hospital district said in a release. “The transaction is expected to close in the near future.”
The financial struggles at HMH were made public in September 2018, as the corporation was unable to meet payroll, according to records obtained by The Item. The interim CEO at the time, Michael Morgan, requested the hospital district provide subsidies that would “get them over the hump.” The taxpayer-funded group agreed and supplied $2.9 million, as they went shopping for a new operator.
The purchase also includes $3 million in credit from the hospital district due to a forbearance agreement signed after the subsidies were supplied.
The hospital district will also accept assumed liabilities such as $1 million in cure amounts, as well as assume multiple capital lease obligations.
Plano-based Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals throughout the country, with a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. CHC currently owns or leases 14 community hospitals, while managing seven. It also provides group purchasing services to more than 100 facilities.
