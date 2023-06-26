Huntsville Memorial Hospital (HMH) held its Board of Directors’ election on Thursday evening.
HMH CEO Patrick Shannon reported that Ray Hernandez will continue to serve as Chair and Joe Sapp will continue to serve as Vice Chair.
Hernandez has served as Huntsville Memorial Hospital’s Chair on the Board of Directors since June of 2020 and is also the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. He has been in Huntsville, serving the Chamber of Commerce since June 2019, and has experience in hospital development efforts from his time leading the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce and the San Marcos Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Texas.
Sapp is a director of the Walker County Hospital District (WCHD) Board of Managers and has served as the WCHD representative on the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Board of Directors since June of 2020 and as the Vice Chair since September of 2022.
Shannon said that Sapp holds 49 years of experience in the field. He worked 13 years in retail pharmacy before serving 23 years as the Director of Pharmacy at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. He also spent 12 years with UTMB Correctional Managed Care Pharmacy.
“We are very excited to have Ray Hernandez and Joe Sapp continue to serve as elected officials on our Board here at HMH,” said Shannon. “Their past experiences and knowledge are extremely valuable to the future of Huntsville Memorial Hospital and we look forward to their assistance and leadership as we move forward in providing excellent care for the citizens of Walker County and surrounding areas.”
About Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Huntsville, Texas, is a 123-bed, CIHQ-accredited, not-for-profit acute care community hospital. HMH delivers quality healthcare services to the residents of Walker County and its surrounding communities, a population of more than 72,000.
HMH and its dedicated staff offer compassionate care and the latest technologies and treatment solutions. HMH holds CIHQ Primary Stroke Center designation.
HMH keeps community health and wellness at the forefront of its mission. For more information, visit www.huntsvillememorial.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.