Updated: August 9, 2020 @ 10:27 am
Huntsville, Texas
A meeting of the Walker County Hospital District will be held at 5 p.m. Monday via teleconference.
To participate in the meeting, citizens should call (646)749-3129 with the access code 273-951-581.
See the full agenda below:
