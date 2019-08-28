A potentially new operator at Huntsville Memorial Hospital has been named.
The Walker County Hospital District agreed to a non-binding letter of intent with Plano-based Community Hospital Corporation on Wednesday, as managers look to negotiate a final agreement.
Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals throughout the country with a mission of providing resources and experience to help community hospitals improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance.
The resolution passed by the hospital district’s board of managers will also create a new joint venture corporation board between the hospital district and CHC. The hospital district will also attempt to purchase certain assets from the Walker County Hospital Corporation in a bankruptcy sale.
“It is going to take money, which will include tax increases this year and possibly the next two years,” hospital district chairman Anne Woodard said. “It comes down to if we
want to keep the hospital open or not. We have heard from the best financial advisors available and the numbers aren’t glowing, but they have given us a way to keep the hospital going. It is a very hard decision, and we hope that we make the best decision we can.”
Hospital district officials did not disclose how much money would be needed to fund the new enterprise, but preliminary estimates called for at least $28 million to fund the first four months of operations. The hospital district currently has only $13 million in reserves.
“This day has been coming for a long time, and I think that everyone on this board wants a viable hospital in Huntsville,” board member Dr. David Toronjo said. “This transaction is now urgent and it has a short time span for us to decide what to do.”
District attorney Joe Henderson echoed these sentiments.
“This is the most critical time in the life of this hospital, since it opened in 1979,” Henderson said. “This agreement allows us to go forward and work out our differences to create definitive agreements.”
With the new letter of intent, hospital district officials also voted to move forward with a proposed 8% tax increase. According to state law, a hospital district can increase the tax rate by a maximum of 8% above the effective rate.
The proposed rate of 11.62 cents per $100 valuation is approximately 2% below the current rate, but above the new effective rate of 10.76 cents. The hospital district approved two public meetings — September 10 and September 16 — for taxpayers to voice support or opposition to the increase.
“I think we have some big time decisions to make, and we certainly want the community’s input,” board member Dr. Curtis Montgomery said. “It is definitely a huge task.”
