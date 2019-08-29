The Walker County Hospital District is taking the first public step toward the long-discussed takeover of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
The local board responsible for the care of indigent patients officially approved the execution of a letter of intent with Community Hospital Corporation. The LOI will form a new entity that intends, subject to certain financial conditions, to acquire and operate certain assets related to the operations of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
“The LOI is the first step in the district’s plan to ensure that HMH continues to operate so that members of our community continue to receive high-quality patient care, and to support the outstanding doctors, nurses and allied health professionals at HMH who provide this care,” district chairman Anne Karr-Woodard said in a release.
For the past 18 months the hospital district has been working to find avenues that would keep the hospital open. That has included taxpayer subsidies to the Walker County Hospital Corporation totaling $2.186 million from November 28, 2018 until January 8, 2019 and over $5 million in missed rent payments.
“Over the past 18 months, the district has worked diligently to find other ways to keep HMH operational as Walker County Hospital Corporation continued to struggle financially,” Woodard added. “Unfortunately, the corporation’s dire financial condition has required the district to explore various ways to stabilize the hospital’s finances until a new operator is found.
“The district has been providing subsidies to continue operations for the past three nonths while it develops a new long-term plan to prevent the hospital from closing.”
The potential new operator — Community Hospital Corporation — is based in Plano. CHC owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations — CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare. They are affiliated with hospitals in Odessa, Abilene, Gainesville, LaGrange, Yoakum, Beaumont, Orange, Fairfield and Tyler.
Under the terms of the LOI, which contemplates further negotiations between the parties, the districts and CHC will form a new Texas nonprofit corporation to acquire select business assets and certain contracts from the hospital corporation. The new nonprofit corporation will contract CHC to manage the hospital, while the district provides financial support for a set period “to ensure that hospital operations continue until a long-term strategy or partner can be found.”
Many of those sentiments were echoed by community leaders during Wednesday’s meeting.
“Huntsville is a growing and vibrant city and a viable hospital is extremely important to its future growth,” Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy said. “Without such a facility this community will falter and will not grow.”
“The ripple effect of the 477 employees at HMH is huge to our economy,” councilmember Paul Davidhizer added. “We need those jobs, we need a hospital. It's imperative for the growth and our future. If you have to do things to help yourself financially it might hurt now, but we need the hospital to be viable.”
