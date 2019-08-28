The Walker County Hospital District has agreed to a non-binding letter of intent with Community Hospital Corporation for the management and operations of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
The resolution passed Wednesday evening will also create a new corporation, known as NewCo, which will be a joint venture non-profit board between the hospital district and Community Hospital Corporation. Also included in the motion was the ability for the hospital district to negotiate with the Walker County Hospital Corporation to purchase assets owned by the corporation.
