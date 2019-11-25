One of the Huntsville’s major health care providers will soon be under new ownership.
The Walker County Hospital Corporation — the operating entity for Huntsville Memorial Hospital — announced Monday that an asset purchase agreement with the Walker County Hospital District and Community Hospital Corporation has been signed.
Huntsville Community Hospital Inc., a joint venture corporation between the hospital district and CHC, will assume all operations of the acute care facility in a multi-million transaction. However, the transaction amount, which has not been officially disclosed by either entity, must wait until at least Dec. 16 before becoming finalized.
According to a release from the hospital district, other entities will have the opportunity to make a higher or better offer than what is currently in the agreement until Dec. 16. If additional bids are received through this competitive bidding process, an auction will take place on Dec. 18, followed by a final hearing on Dec. 20 before the Hon. David R. Jones of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
At this hearing, WCHC officials anticipate receiving final approval of a sale of nearly all of the corporation’s assets.
“This is an encouraging development, and we are pleased the (hospital) district and CHC continue to make progress.” corporate officials said in the release. “We look forward to emerging from this process a more focused, profitable hospital that’s able to provide quality care for generations to come. In the meantime, we remain focused on our number one priority: providing our patients the high-quality, compassionate healthcare they deserve.”
Hospital district officials revealed earlier this month that the asset purchase agreement is made up of the accounts receivable and multiple fixed assets owned by the hospital corporation. According to a study completed earlier this year, WCHC owns nearly 10% of all fixed assets in the facility, while the taxpayer-funded hospital district owned the remaining.
The next bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse, located at 515 Rusk Street in Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.