Huntsville High School represented Veterans at the Nov. 3rd football game against the Randall Lions, with a theme of “Red, White and Blue.” T-shirts were sold to students for $5, and featured the same logo used on the Hornets helmets that evening.
The effort, led by Business Specialist Lisa Blackburn, was made possible through a partnership with Advantage Specialties and AU Concepts.
“The Flag team, Cheer team, Principal Paul Trevino, Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard, and coach’s wives represented with the shirts Thursday night,” Blackburn said.
The game was scheduled for Friday night but was moved to Thursday due to inclement weather.
Bowers Stadium was packed with the t-shirts.
“We encouraged Hornet Nation to take a moment to reflect on the service, patriotism, and willingness to serve our Nations veterans and their sacrifice for the common good,” Blackburn said.
“We are honored to wear our flag logo in remembrance of our veterans who have served and we wear it for those who are currently serving our country, and for the first responders in our community, state, and nation,” said Coach Rodney Southern.
The $600 collected will be donated to the HEARTS Veteran Museum of Texas.
