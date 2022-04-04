The Huntsville area community is invited to celebrate Easter at the Wynne Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9. There will be fun for all ages including food, games, prizes and three separate Easter egg hunts for different age groups.
“This is a complimentary events and we will supply drinks and hot dogs,” said Angela Robinson, Events Coordinator. “The Easter bunny will be here for photos and we will have lots of games and crafts.”
Easter at Wynne Home
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9
1428 11th Street, Huntsville
The Wynne Home Arts & Visitor Center offers a wide variety of arts, cultural programs and field trips, tailored to the interests and needs of our diverse community. Some programs are directly sponsored by the Arts Center, such as exhibitions, a regular schedule of arts classes and workshops, outreach programs for special target groups, and docent-led tours of the Center's special exhibits for school groups, the general public and visitors to Huntsville. Additional programs are offered in conjunction with other co-sponsoring organizations.
“We not only hosts events but classes for the community,” said Angela Robinson, Events Coordinator. “We have pottery, ceramics and craft classes coming up this spring.”
The Wynne Home structure is a 19th century mansion given to the City of Huntsville by Samuella Wynne Palmer, as an individual and as a trustee of the Ruth Wynne Hollinshead estate. For more information about the home, please explore the story of Wynne Home at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/304/The-Wynne-Home-Arts-Visitor-Center.
