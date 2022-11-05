The armistice between Germany and the Allied Nations took effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918, signifying the end of World War I. This is why Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 of each year. The HEARTS Veterans Museum will host a banquet featuring food from Humphrey’s, live music from the Huntsville Men’s Choir and a silent auction to honor the veterans of Walker County and the surrounding area at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Charlotte Oleinik started the banquet in the days when the museum was housed at the West Hill Mall. It has only grown bigger and better since moving into the current location. She believes it’s important to recognize veterans for their service every day. The banquet is a special opportunity to bring area veterans together for fellowship and to raise money for programs and activities sponsored by the museum.
Proceeds from the banquet also go toward the Frank and Marie Martinez Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Scholarship Fund. Although Frank and Marie have passed, their family continues to honor the tradition. The required essay from applicants is reviewed by Don Martinez in order to select the winner, who will receive $1,000.
The silent auction includes many interesting items including a fishing trip to Port O’Connor and a gift basket from the Color Bar Salon valued at $750. There is also a silent auction for baked goods made by some of the area’s most talented home chefs. Members of the Rho Rho Chapter of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity from SHSU are assisting with the auction.
Burnett says they are blessed by local businesses and individuals who sponsor veterans who would not be able to attend otherwise. The public is encouraged to contribute items to their silent auction through Nov. 9 and to donate baked goods through Nov. 11.
Banquet tickets are $25 per person and $200 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, sponsor a local veteran, or make a donation to the silent auction or bake sale, visit the museum between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 463 Highway 75 North in Huntsville. For more information, contact Tara Burnett at 935-295-5959 or visit their website at https://heartsmuseum.com/upcoming-events.html.
