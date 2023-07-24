Honoring four decades of service

This year, the Good Shepherd Mission will celebrate 40 years of service to the Huntsville, Walker County community. This nonprofit has been a vital part of the community by providing basic humanitarian needs, to include food, clothing, shelter, counseling and support based upon New Testament teachings of Jesus Christ.
Form 1984 to May 2023, the Mission has provided lodging for 294,268 individuals/families, meals for 585,666 and services to 264,788 families with a small staff and limited funds.
On Wednesday, July 5, Mayor Andy Brauninger and the City Council presented Dave Smith, Executive Director, with a proclamation acknowledging the Good Shepherd Mission’s 40 years of service.
“The Friends of Good Shepherd Mission have pledged to match all giving between July 1-August 31, 2023,” said Smith. “Our hope is to raise $20,000 in donations for an equal match and goal of $40,000. These donations will allow us to continue our outreach to the ever-increasing needs of individuals, elderly, disabled and families whose income is below the poverty level as defined by the Federal Income Guidelines.”
“We are providing services that no one else in this area provides,” said Smith.
“We hope the community is moved to help us celebrate 40 years of service by donating as we work toward the next 40 years. We are now 35% busier than a year ago.”
The Mission provides individual, group counseling and substance abuse counseling from certified clinician.
The donations to the Resale Shop provide clothing and shoes to the families in need.
For clients in need of housing the Mission has a dorm for females and a dorm for males. There are also three apartments that are designated for families.
“The reasons that individuals or families come to the Mission varies but is usually related to economic,” Smith said.
“We have two individuals who have timed out of foster care and needed a place to stay. We are working with the state to connect them to educational or vocational opportunities.”
“Other reasons are because there has been a tragedy or crisis, a medical situation with long term repercussions, mental health related issues and a car wreck with no resources. If the GSM was not around the homeless population would increase exponentially. We consider our services important and hope the community will support us in this fundraising effort.”
The GSM is a 501c (3) non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible. The website provides a convenient way to donate.
For more information, contact Rev. Dave Smith at 936 291-8156 or log on to goodshepherdmission.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.