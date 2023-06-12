Huntsville organizations have come together to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Deriving its name from combining “June” and “nineteenth.” It is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.
News that the war and slavery had ended finally reached Galveston when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in the Gulf Coast city on June 19, 1865, more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia.
Granger delivered General Order No. 3, which said: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”
“Juneteenth is a long slow deep remembering of something vile, evil and vicious, being blood transformed into joy, celebration, hope, in a word Freedom,” said Kenneth Levingston, Pastor, St. Paul Methodist Church & Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law after the efforts of Lula Briggs Galloway, Opal Lee, and others. But at the state level, governments vary considerably in whether they commemorate it as an official holiday, a day of observance or something in between.
The national reckoning over race ignited by the 2020 murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police helped set the stage for Juneteenth to become the first new federal holiday since 1983, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created.
“For many Black Americans, bondage did not end with Juneteenth. Rather, shackles and whips were exchanged for handcuffs and batons,” said Rashawn Ray, Brookings. “Picking cotton was exchanged for the railroad chain gang during convict leasing. Subpar education and housing continued and continues. De facto redlining commemorates a systemic form of racial segregation that manifests in Blacks over exposure to COVID-19.”
Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings.
“Juneteenth to me is a day in which the news broke that the remaining slaves in Texas were now free and we celebrate the memory and that of our ancestors,” said David Diaz, HHS Freshman.
“I was part of the initial effort, along with State Rep. Al Edwards, to get the State of Texas to declare June 19th a state holiday,” said Retired Air Force Captain Richard Watkins, PhD. “This special day is a reminder that Texas delayed freeing the slaves because it would be major financial loss to the owners of large plantations to release the free labor. Our current Texas government continues to offer stalemates instead of solutions, which offers limited government for some of the people and not all of the people.”
The question continues and remains unanswered, will or should American reckon with the history of slavery, lynching and inhumane treatment of people of African American descent. The brutal torture by slave owners, government officials and random people, who by color of their skin were granted this right. To open these doors will reveal a history that most are afraid to face and support book banning and other oppressive actions to keep these secrets and others from being told. The Huntsville community will celebrate and honor this day with a parade, program and BBQ cook off. See Best Bets for more.
