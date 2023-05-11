Honeycutt Southern brings Blue Collar Rock to 12th Street

Honeycutt Southern began as a trio in 2021 and reincarnated into a four piece band at the beginning of this year. Their hard hitting riffs and powerful lyrics have attracted thousands of listeners on streaming platforms in recent months, warranting an expansion of their performance circuit. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, the band will bring its captivating energy to the stage at 12th Street Bar, along with Hindsight, Just Fan Fiction, and The Streetlamps.
Frontman Michael Honeycutt is from Raleigh, North Carolina. Growing up in the culture of Tobacco Road has instilled a hard rock edge in his music that appeals to the working man, and has given him plenty of life experiences to write lyrics that stick. He moved to Houston in 2018 and played with different musicians around town, releasing solo demos while looking for people with the same soulfulness and grit he has.
“Houston is a really tight knit scene for musicians, even though it’s a big city,” said Honeycutt, who got to know his current band mates as friends. After playing a few gigs together, it became clear that their styles really mesh both on stage and in the studio.
The current lineup brings together some of the best rock musicians in Houston. Guitarist Joel Ducote has played guitar for 30 years, performing with bands across Texas and Mississippi.
Bassist Michael Rod has been playing music since the age of 5. He has been a featured artist for Simonette Basses for 21 years and has toured from New York to Los Angeles.
Drummer Yorke Oldfather studied music and sound recording technology at Texas State.
He brings skills in Rock, Funk, Latin and Jazz to the stage when he isn’t recording and mixing indie projects in his home studio. These musicians blend their songwriting skills and vocals to create rock music that hits a sweet spot between the past and the present.
“Meeting my current bandmates was fate. We have a more full throated sound with their harmonies. The music is richer with them behind me. I am super proud to be playing with guys that have such impressive rock backgrounds,” said Honeycutt.
Their new single, “Ain’t That a Bitch” is an intimate tale about growing up with a father on the run from the law, which draws directly from Honeycutt’s childhood.
Traversing the dysfunction of his origin to raise a family of his own is a journey he shares without reservation. The underlying purpose of his music is to create stories we can all relate to.
“God Bless the Southern Man” intertwines the more positive side of his upbringing and the faith that got him to this point. The song “Rev Me Up” is Honeycutt’s personal anthem about triumph, with an electrifying beat that connects the listener on a gut level. The music makes you want to move, and the lyrics reinforce the need to take action, making it a song that amps up the energy in any situation.
As a marketing professional, Honeycutt follows a formula of dropping a new single every eight weeks. This is one of the many ways the industry has changed in recent years. Rather than releasing a full album all at once, momentum is kept at a constant flow with short time lapses between fresh music.
Houston area fans are definitely taking notice, booking the band at venues across the city.
The band will play two benefits on May 13. The Tunnels to Towers Cookout to support veterans takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at Kingwood Harley Davidson, with Honeycutt Southern performing at 2 p.m. That evening at 5 p.m. they will take part in the Straight Jacket Theory Benefit at the BFE Rock Club in Houston.
To purchase tickets to the 12th Street Show, find Honeycutt Southern at https://www.eventbrite.com/. For more about the band, visit their website at https://honeycuttsouthern.com/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HoneycuttSouthern/.
