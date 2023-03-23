Salvation for Sale: The Tithing Factor is the new book written by Minister B. W. Holmes. Holmes is passionate about the concept of tithing and was obedient to God in writing this book. The book was published by Fullton Books and has seven chapters that move from the history of tithing to why it is important to buy into salvation.
“I pray that you will have a better understanding of tithing and salvation and will know above all that you cannot buy salvation. God told me to just write the truth so that people better understand what tithing is and how to honor God,” said Minister B. W. Holmes.
Holmes said the motivation for the book was an incident that occurred several years ago in Houston, when a local minister refused to allow the funeral service of a church members because her tithes were not current.
“I was furious by this preacher’s action and began a plan ago write a book,” Holmes said.
Holmes has established the Pillar of Truth Ministries, as virtual platform ministry and attended College of Biblical Studies in Houston in 2017.
Holmes’ father Pastor Paul Holmes and mother Betty Sue Hightower were born and raised in Huntsville, and graduated from the historical Sam Houston High School. His father was the pastor of several local churches. The family moved to Fort Worth for several years and later moved back to Huntsville.
Holmes is one of seven children, and has worked retail sales, car salesman and correctional officer in Huntsville.
“I served with the 9th Infantry Division/3rd of the 60th Battalion, Ft.Lewis Washington as a Corporal Squad Leader from 1979 to 1993. During my deployment I served a period a time in Panama, when the US politics with President Noriega was adversarial. We were in the jungles of Panama fight, which was a challenging environment,” said Holmes.
Following the military, Holmes worked as a sheet metal worker, where he sustained an injury which has caused a long-term disability.
“I currently reside in Houston and the book was written in 2019, when I felt I had obtained enough life experiences to start the book,” said the writer.
Salvation for Sale was printed in 2022. Holmes has the same calling as his father by starting a virtual platform for Pillar of Truth Ministries. This ministry is bible-based teaching, which he hopes to grow. The ministry will share knowledge of the true meaning of tithing and that salvation is not connected to tithing.
“Readers will learn when and how to tithe so that it is not a financial burden for the believer,” said Holmes. “Tithing is an act of faith between the giver and God. And ministers/pastors should not be using this money for personal benefits,” said the minister.
The book also provides good news for church leaders who seek insight on how to make tithing beneficial for a church. Holmes writes that the book’s main directive is straight forward uncompromising and unapologetic, designed to expose, inform and enlighten, that in the day you put on the armor of God, you will be able to stand in that day when your spiritual resolve is being tested by the enemy through the exploitation of the Gospel, which is designed to fill these pulpit parasites’ pockets with your hard-earned money.
The book is available at Walmart and Amazon and links can be found at www.fultonbooks.com.
