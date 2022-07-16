The biennial reunion for Sam Houston High School will include three days of events to honor the legacy of its founder, Samuel Walker Houston, alumni and friends. Registration begins at 9 a.m. on July 28 at First Missionary Baptist Church at 1530 10th Street in Huntsville. A musical and memorial program will be held at the church that night. Friday there will be a meet and greet reception at 4pm with a Mardis Gras dance to follow at the Walker County Fairgrounds. The celebration will continue at the fairgrounds on Saturday with a picnic from noon to 5 p.m and the Maroon & White Ball that night at 9 p.m.
The FMBC program will feature local musicians, church groups and individual singers to kick off the reunion weekend. The meet and greet on Friday is to honor students who atended the school. Tickets to Friday’s dance are $10 at the door and $25 for the ball on Saturday. The events are open to the public and registration is appreciated but not required prior to arrival.
The reunion originally began in 1988 and was held every four years. It is now held every two years and this will be the 18th gathering to honor Samuel Walker Houston, his descendants, and the rich history of his teachings and students.
Samuel Walker Houston was the son of Joshua Houston and Sylvester Baker, and was born in Huntsville some time between 1864 and 1871. His father established Bishop Ward College in 1883. Samuel attended both Atlanta University in Georgia and Howard University in Washington, D.C. in the late 1800s. Houston then worked for five years as a government clerk in the War, State and Navy departments at the nation’s capitol.
Upon his return to Huntsville around 1900, he established The Huntsville Times, a newspaper for Black citizens. In 1901, he married his long time friend Cornelia Orvis, who died during the birth of their second child. He moved to Red Hill in Grimes County to grieve for a time before returning to Huntsville.
Houston continued to educate young people by renting the Galilee Methodist Church with his own money. He taught grades one through six with his assistant Mamie Arnold. After forming a board of directors, he secured one acre of land from Melinda Williams in order to construct a new school building. In 1906, Houston opened the Sam Houston Industrial and Training School.
Trustees and students held fundraisers to finance a four room school with a vocational shop. As the school grew, $300 was acquired from the Quaker Fund in Philadelphia. Additional funding was provided by the Rosenwald Fund and the Slater Fund, W.S. Gibbs, and H.C. Meachum. When funding was finally extended by the Texas General Education Fund, the school then called the Sam Houston Institute, and officially became part of the Texas Education System.
According to La Juana Glaze, valedictorian of the 1960 class and Director of the Samuel Walker Houston Museum and Cultural Center, “The Galilee Community School became the first post primary school for Blacks in East Texas. All additions were built by their community, including dorms for students who came to attend from the surrounding area. Between 1907 and 1926, students raised their own livestock and grew their own food to support themselves and their community”.
By 1922, the school had a dozen teachers and more than 400 students. The school was finally incorporated with HISD in 1930 and Houston was appointed as the Black County Superintendent. He then became principal of the school which was later named in his honor.
At his final commencement speech in 1944, Houston said "True humility is a necessary quality for one who would be successful in the accomplishment of a great task. Another quality that is required for one who would be a leader is courage. He is not a real leader unless his courage remains steadfast and he can move forward with his convictions whether there is a visible majority with him or not”.
For more information, contact Reunion Coordinator Linda Moten at (936) 714-8888 or via email at swh1906@att.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.