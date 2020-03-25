A Texas Department of Criminal Justice unit staff member at the Holliday Unit in Huntsville notified the agency today of a positive test for COVID-19.
The 38-year-old is not a correctional officer, but did have possible contact with others. The agency is now conducting a full contact investigation.
Agency officials say that the employee left work early on March 19 not feeling well, went to a doctor on March 23 and was subsequently tested. The results came back today.
The employee is in self-quarantine and is in good condition.
TDCJ officials said that any staff who are found to have been in close contact with the employee will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The contact investigation extends to offenders as well. Any offender found to have been in close contact with the staff member will be medically restricted.
A contact investigation is also being conducted after a report of a positive case for an offender at the Dallas County Jail. In that case, a 48-year-old offender who was feeling ill was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, and the positive test returned today. Intake from Dallas County has been temporarily suspended until the investigation can be completed, and more information is available regarding the affected area.
