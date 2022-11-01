The Huntsville Holiday Market will return to the Walker County Fairgrounds on Nov. 12 and 13. On Saturday the first 25 customers in line will receive free swag bags with goodies from the dealers. The market will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The market will be open rain or shine, and parking is free. The concession stand will offer homemade burgers, catfish baskets and homemade peach cobbler with Blue Bell ice cream. Admission is $7 per person and good for both days. Kids 12 and under are free with adult admission.
The market offers a wide variety of items: handmade crafts, yard art, holiday decor, home decor, jewelry, furniture, wreaths, pickles, jams and jellies, succulents, Scentsy, turquoise, sterling silver, woodworks, homemade pet treats, stained glass, crochet, quilts, candles, florals, old tools, Christmas gifts and ornaments.
There is something for everyone’s taste and budget. Vendors provide a mix of new and old. Shoppers will find market type merchandise as well as collectibles, antiques and vintage items.
Unique finds include Andrea with TAB Typewriter Key Jewelry, offering customized pieces. Pamela Kay Designs offers jewelry made from antique china. A show favorite is Mallard Bay Antiques from Oklahoma. They offer turquoise jewelry, vintage hats, serapes, western collectibles and antique padlocks.
Ninety percent of dealers from last year will be attending. Vendors come from Oklahoma, North Dakota, Iowa, Colorado, and Texas. Local favorites set to attend are The Huntsville Junkers, who bring in a wide variety of antiques, vintage holiday items and rusty stuff. Fidele is our vendor with Christmas florals, greenery, garland furniture & accessories.
Joy to Create features decorative items and home furnishings. McCadam Wood Creation creates charcuterie boards, crosses, jewelry boxes, cutting boards, and candle holders. Hook & Needle features handmade crochet items.
Sandy Creek Mercantile has vintage Christmas, glassware, hats, and children’s books. Decal Dive Decor & More features graphic t’s, tumblers, and air fresheners. Angie’s Hand Made Creations brings wreaths, round door hangers, and decorated glass vessels.
GiGi’s Glitter Nails features Color Street. Hunziker’s Farm will be there with pickles, salsa, jams, jellies, jellies, and plants. The Country Barbie Boutique has western accessories and clothing. Luanna’s features holiday gifts, wreaths, decor, and vintage items.
Lilac Luxe specializes in fashion statement earrings. Karen Conley brings stained glass sun catchers. Stewart’s Woodworking creates handmade wooden ornaments, wooden trays, stools, and benches.
According to Kay King, “Shopping with small businesses has a lot of benefits. The shopper can purchase a unique gift without worrying about supply chain interruptions, shipping costs or delays. Instead of shopping at the large corporate stores opt for a handcrafted gift, a homemade jam, or that special collector item for your loved one.”
The Walker County Fairgrounds is located at 3925 SH 30 in Huntsville.
