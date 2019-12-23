Holiday décor from your yard

Why spend dollars on expensive decorations when you can spend a little time in your front or back yard and have some lovely items for your tablescape or mantle? For years, I’ve been using many of the tips I will share with you in this article. Even if you live in an apartment or area that doesn’t have a lot of evergreen shrubs or trees, there are things you can use from either a family or friend’s place, or from your potted plants to make your home more ‘green’ festive. Also, many of these ideas are family friendly. Children or grandchildren can take part (with adult supervision depending on age), and make for great Facebook or Instagram memories.
The oldest décor tip that I have been a part of for over 40 years is the Magnolia leaves/pine cones in a decorative bowl idea. I’ll share my favorites in order of ease. Find or ask for fallen Magnolia leaves, size will depend on the size of your bowl (preferably a low, oval or oblong bowl). Then spray paint (please place them on newspaper out in the yard or a well ventilated place) the leaves either silver or gold. Children of any age can help gather the leaves, but I leave the spray painting to older children or adults.
While the spray painting is going on, children of almost any age (maybe under 2 or 3 is a little young) can gather pine cones. Make it into a real search. Tell them you either want the smallest or largest, or most perfect, or craziest looking ones. Give each child a basket, and garden gloves are not a bad idea (pine cones can be a little prickly). When everyone comes back with the cones, spread the out on newspaper either outside or on the kitchen table. Use brushes to ‘dust’ them off and make sure there is no dirt or other debris clinging to them.
For smaller children, craft or hobby paints are the way to go. This is where you can make it as creative or simple as you like. I like to spray paint my pine cones in the opposite color as my Magnolia leaves.
Then place the dry, spray-painted Magnolia leaves in your chosen bowl, and top with the painted pine cones. Instant centerpiece. You can add a smaller candy bowl in the middle of the larger bowl, like my Mom used to do, and fill it with your family’s favorite holiday candy.
You can also spread the leaves and cones out on the fireplace mantle or a shelf you are using for holiday décor. Add Christmas ornaments for more shine or reflection. This is a great place to add ornaments that are slightly cracked or have a ‘bad’ side, but you don’t want to throw them away. Just turn the bad side to the wall or facing down into the leaves.
Another mantle idea that is easy, is trimming your pine or cedar trees. Other plants that work well are Yaupon, Camellia or Cherry laurel shrubs. If you are brining yaupon trimmings into the house, I will caution you on two fronts. First, they must be out of reach of small children. Yaupon is called Ilex vomitoria for very good reason as the berries can cause vomiting if ingested. Second, only bring the branches with leaves in if you have any real concerns. But if you want to stay safe, then just use the pine boughs or small pine or cedar tips (placed in floral water pics to make them last longer and stay greener), decorated pine cones and orphaned ornaments.
This year I didn’t have enough pine on low hanging branches, and a family member is allergic to cedar, so I used Camellia, Cherry laurel, Greek wax myrtle (larger Southern wax myrtle works as well and is just as fragrant), and Viburnum clippings, and finished off with smaller pine cuttings. Other plants that are great to use include roses, English ivy (variegated ivy adds great texture), dianthus, mums, Mexican Mint Marigold (also called Texas Tarragon), and Rosemary to name a few. Potted plants like Cyclamen, Amaryllis and Paperwhites are great table centerpieces or on a mantelpiece.
Don’t forget your dried flowers like Hydrangeas. A light dusting of silver or gold paint over the dried mop heads and placed in a tall vase looks great on a buffet table.
For ideas on using what you have in your yard as decor, you can call the Walker County AgriLife Extension Office at 936-435-2426 and ask to speak to a Master Gardener. The AgriLife Office will be closed December 24-26. So give us a call on Thursday, January 2, 2020. You can always email us at walkercomg@gmail.com.
—
The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit "like" to join.
