HMH names new chief nursing officer

Huntsville Memorial Hospital has hired Linda Lawson as the new Chief Nursing Officer.
In this role as part of the hospital’s administrative team, Lawson will oversee nursing operations throughout the hospital, ensure quality patient care and lead efforts to increase patient satisfaction.
Lawson joined the Huntsville Memorial Hospital team following an outstanding 35-year tenure with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, as well as a Masters Degree in Nursing with an emphasis in Healthcare System Leadership. Lawson’s career thus far has been highlighted by over 18 years of service as the Director of Women’s and Children’s Services. After 18 years of leadership, she was promoted to hold the position of Executive Director and Chief Nursing Officer.
Lawson combines her past experience and education with her more recent years of service as the Executive Director and Chief Nursing Officer at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
“These years of leadership experience will be invaluable as she steps into this position at HMH,” hospital officials said in a release. “The Huntsville Memorial Hospital staff is excited to have her on board, and is looking forward to many great years to come.”
