HIVE: Grenadier Guard brings back kids clinic

HUNTSVILLE — The high school’s Grenadier Guard drill team recently hosted a Lil’ GG Kids Clinic to teach young children the basics of dance.
“We've been doing the kids clinic for years, but unfortunately we couldn't do it last year because of COVID, so we are really excited to bring it back,” said Dana Lenorman, the GG’s coach. “This is a really great way to be connected to the community, and it is also fun to look back and see the way my students have grown up through the program.”
The little girls were taught a 5 minute Jazz dance to the song ‘SOS’ by Rihanna. The dance will be performed at the football game on the field alongside the GGs on Friday.
“I really love interacting with kids, and something I told them was that once they get on the field this Friday is to be confident and believe in themselves,” said junior Neamiah Conteh.
The former GG dancers have grown up doing this camp and have started their relationship with the sport through these camps. Some of the current GGs on the drill team have actually been a part of the kids’ clinic years ago before becoming members of the team.
“As a manager, this is my first kids’ clinic although I’ve been on the team now for two years,” team manager Xiomara Sykes said. “I am super excited to be a part of it and get to see all the adorable kids.”
Although not all the kids started through the camps, there’s still many people that are inspired just by seeing the GG’s dance and perform.
“I’m excited to be participating because I love working with kids,” said junior Iryanna Wilson, who is also the social officer president of the Grenadier Guard drill team.
Wilson encourages everyone attending the ‘Lil GG Kids Clinic to not be afraid of seeking new experiences and to enjoy the later activities.
“We teach advanced dances, and we also do arts and crafts,” she said.
The Lil’ GG Kids Clinic has a very positive impact and gives kids the chance to show their love for dance.
