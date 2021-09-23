HIVE: A new face at Huntsville High

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville High School always has new faces entering and exiting the school, whether it’s staff or students.
Around the time school started, a man named Colby Oliphant started working at HHS as an assistant principal. Mr. Oliphant is a Huntsville native, and graduated from Huntsville High School in 2006.
He continued to pursue his education even further by attending Prairie View A&M University and Sam Houston State University, graduating PVAMU in 2014 with a degree in Business Administration and SHSU in 2010 with a degree in Business Management.
“I worked in a small town, Huffman Texas, where I was the business technology teacher for CTE and the district’s SAT Test Center supervisor,” Oliphant said.
Once a student, now an assistant principal Mr. Oliphant had reasons for becoming an AP to do many great things for the students, staff and community of Huntsville High School. It seemed to naturally come to his mind that he wanted to become an assistant principal, having many past experiences that would help him later in life when deciding who he wanted to be.
“My goal as an assistant principal is to continue to support our principal, teachers, community, and last but not least, our students,” he said.
“I never thought I would be an AP. As I started to take more leadership opportunities on my previous campus, it just seemed to be the natural progression in my career.”
With the new job as the AP many experiences become more abundant dealing with students or staff. Mr. Oliphant’s experience has been a smooth ride, plenty of students enjoy his gratitude towards their goals, and his willingness to help others. The future is looking bright for Mr. Oliphant as he continues to write his story as the newest assistant principal.
“I found that as a teacher you impact a few hundred students, but as an AP you can impact not only teachers but thousands of students,” assistant principal Colby Oliphant added.
Mr. Oliphant’s journey has just begun; with his incredible start, slowing down isn’t an option. The only thing that awaits the future for Mr. Oliphant is determining what he decides to do next. He has many goals as the newest assistant principal that he wants to achieve in the near future.
“I want to be a change agent and really make Huntsville High School even better and continue to build champions,” Oliphant said.
