HIVE: A fresh year for NHS

HUNTSVILLE — 40 new members were recently inducted into the Huntsville High School chapter of the National Honor Society.
The program, under the direction of Mrs. Angela Gaston, inducts new members every year into the organization that strives to connect students with the community.
“As the NHS adviser, I try to inspire them to do more than they think they can do in the areas of community service and raising money for local charities (about $9,000 last year),” Gaston said. “I help them find opportunities to lead by example so that they can experience firsthand the benefits of volunteering a significant amount of their personal time.”
National Honor Society also inducts new officers each year, which are only available to seniors who were in NHS during their junior year. This year the president is Natalia Pinell, the co-vice presidents are Kathleen Williams and Max Mundorff, the secretary is Madisen Johnson and service liaison is Ted’driana Winfrey.
“I oversee all NHS activities, assist Mrs. Gaston, and I am there for counsel of other NHS members,” senior Natalia Pinell said. “ I simply assist the vice presidents and oversee them. I will also speak at the ceremony.”
Two weeks before the ceremony, current NHS members pulled new NHS members out of class for the pinning ceremony. New members got an NHS pin with their name on it, as well as the year they are in it.
“The pinning ceremony was great, because the candidates found out they're going to be inducted into the NHS so they were excited and relieved. It was fun to be the one to tell them they were inducted and I'm very excited for the induction ceremony because it’s the event I'm planning this year as an NHS officer,” senior Kathleen Williams said. “A lot of it’s going to be similar to past years. We’re starting some new traditions, we’re going to have all the new inductees sign a book that we’ll be able to show all the NHS inductees moving forward. I’ve been planning a lot of menial things like decorations and cake as well.”
Applicants had to fill out a packet that described their time spent in community service, real-world jobs, academic successes, extracurriculars, and leadership roles in those extracurriculars, as well as signatures from advisors for each item they put down.
Per national guidelines, at a minimum, students must have a cumulative GPA of 85, B, 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or equivalent standard of excellence. However, each school chapter is allowed to require a higher cumulative GPA.
Those in NHS and those applying have high expectations, which is why applying is so tedious and there’s so much competition. Not having much to write on the application does not completely disqualify one, but being more involved does help.
“In my application I put down my leadership roles and the organizations I was in, along with my accomplishments,” senior Isaiah Byrd said. “I applied to be in NHS to boost my academic resume.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.