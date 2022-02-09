A local family is mourning the loss of a loved one after police say a drunk driver struck and killed a man Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash.
According to Lt. Jim Barnes, Huntsville police responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. Feb. 5 at the intersection of State Hwy 30 and FM 2821.
A Kia sedan was traveling northbound on State Hwy 30 with three passengers, when the car slowed down for a stop sign at the intersection of 2821. As the car came to a stop, a full-sized 2500 Dodge Ram pickup truck failed to slow down and rear ended the Kia, resulting in the death of the sedan’s backseat passenger, a 60 year-old Lester Walker.
The pickup’s driver, 23 year-old James Nash, fled the scene and headed to his home off of Fish Hatchery Road, where officers found and arrested him for intoxicated manslaughter.
The department’s accident reconstruction team responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident, while detectives are awaiting lab results to determine Nash’s intoxication level.
“It’s a horrible tragedy and obviously drinking and driving is never advised. We certainly pray for the family of Mr. Walker,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson for the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.