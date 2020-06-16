Huntsville ISD is looking to take aggressive steps towards academic improvement at the key grade levels.
The district’s board of trustees on Tuesday discussed annual student growth goals at length, with some board members calling for an aggressive approach to a new model that is required by the Texas Education Agency under House Bill 3. According to HISD assistant superintendent Marcus Forney, HB 3 requires school boards to set and adopt specific annual reading and mathematics performance outcome goals and a college, career and military readiness performance outcome goal.
These goals must have annual targets for each applicable student group in the closing the gaps domain. Early childhood plan goals must be aligned to third grade reading and math STAAR and plans must be aligned to the requirements for college, career and military readiness.
Forney said that a key part of the plan is a state mission to have 60% of all children in third grade meet grade level standards on state standardized tests. The hope is that increasing the readiness level in the formative years will increase scores throughout a child’s school career.
In its latest accountability model, Huntsville ISD saw only 54% of its tested students meet grade level standards in reading, while 43% meet grade level in mathematics.
“It’s worth noting that the standard that the state is expecting of third graders is an arbitrary standard set by an agency and some would say that what they expect of a third grader is unreasonable,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “Reading is fundamental to everything we do and we can take steps to address those gaps, but we have to be careful when looking at percentages on standardized tests and then jumping to conclusions that third graders aren’t performing at the same standard that they were in the past.”
However, as noted by trustee members the gaps between white students and minority students are “alarming.”
“I find this troubling, especially as we wake up with everything going on over the last couple of weeks,” said trustee Dr. Karin Olson-Williams. “We need to ask ourselves, why are these subgroups so low and what do we need to do so we can change that and be more successful as a district? We need to look deep into the causes and need to set goals that reflect the numbers of what the community needs to be.”
Accountability ratings show that 33% of African Americans and 48% of Hispanics meet grade level standards in reading, while the ratings are 27% and 40%, respectively, in mathematics.
Forney noted that economic factors tend to have the largest impacts on student achievement.
“It’s not just an ethnic thing, it's an economic thing as well,” Forney said.
Sheppard said trustees will have time to tweak student performance goals, after the Texas Education Agency delayed it’s due date until January 2021.
No action was taken from trustees on Tuesday.
In other discussions trustees:
• approved roofing projects at Huntsville High School, totaling $568,783.
• approved a $142,892.95 purchase for 10 tables for the lunchroom at the high school, as the district looks to consolidate its lunch periods.
• tabbed Natasha Simmons as the new principal at Samuel Walker Houston Elementary School. Simmons is the current dean of instruction at Huntsville Intermediate School.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is currently scheduled for July 16 at the Hawkins Administration Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.