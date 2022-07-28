The Houston-Galveston Area Council announced a new suite of officers to the 2022 board of directors at its board meeting on June 21. Friendswood City Councilmember Sally Branson serves as chair, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon serves as chair elect, and Huntsville ISD Trustee Rissie Owens serves as vice chair.
Owens has served on the board of directors since 2017. She serves on the Budget & Finance Committee, for which she is chair, the Planning Committee, which she also chairs, the Legislative Committee, for which she is vice chair, and the Regional Broadband Committee.
The new suite of officers was elected by H-GAC’s Election Committee to lead the board for the remainder of 2022 in the wake of the previous chair William King III resigning and the tragic passing of Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark.
The H-GAC board of directors is composed of 37 local elected officials representing 13 counties, 107 cities, and 11 school districts. The board leads collaborative efforts with local governments and considers regional issues in solving area-wide challenges for an array of programs, such as transportation planning, rural 9-1-1 services, workforce development, aging and disability resources, and disaster and recovery programs. Board meetings are held monthly and are open to the public.
For more information about the H-GAC board of directors, visit www.h-gac.com/board-ofdirectors. For a schedule of upcoming board meetings and other H-GAC events, visit www.hgac.com/calendar.
