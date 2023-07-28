On the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard, the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Eric Burns as the new Principal of Samuel W. Houston Elementary.
Mr. Burns is a native of Huntsville, who grew up in town and graduated from Huntsville High School in 2002. As a child, he was a student at Samuel W. Houston Elementary, the very campus he will now lead. Following high school, he briefly served the District as an Instructional Assistant and a Substitute Teacher.
Mr. Burns is a Hornet at heart and happy to return home, following a very impressive 15-year career in Willis ISD.
For the past seven years, he has been serving as an elementary campus principal. Prior to that he was an assistant principal and a classroom teacher.
While in Willis, he was named Teacher of the Year at C.C. Hardy Elementary and, then at that same school, he was later named Principal of the Year in 2020. That campus is now a designated Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) campus.
Mr. Burns’ extensive professional experience along with his expertise as a national consultant for Professional Learning Communities should prove to be extremely beneficial in his new administrative leadership role in Huntsville ISD.
During his formal introduction to the Board, Mr. Burns shared, “I’m excited to be back here to serve you all; to serve the community; and most importantly to serve our students.”
Mr. Burns has already assumed his new position and hit the ground running. He said he is thankful to be here and ready for the new school year.
Shannon Hollis is the Huntsville ISD Director of Communications. She can be reached at 936-435-NEWS.
