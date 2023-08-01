On the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard, the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Mrs. Ashley Fisseler as the new Principal of Estella Stewart Elementary. Mrs. Fisseler’s promotion fills the vacancy left by Mrs. Shannon Williams, who recently retired.
Mrs. Fisseler has a 13-year background in education that is in rich in experiences. For the past two years, she has been the Dean of Instruction at Huntsville Intermediate School. Prior to that she served as an Instructional Coach and then as an Assistant Principal at Mance Park Middle School. She also taught for several years for the Klein and Willis school districts.
Mrs. Fisseler’s strength in building strong relationships and creating a welcoming environment that fosters positive relationships and encourages collaboration has helped build teacher capacity which in turn has built teacher confidence and increased student success. She has been dedicated to implementing data-driven instruction and utilizing instructional strategies that meet the diverse needs of all students. Her proven track record of analyzing student performance data and developing interventions and extensions that promote academic growth and achievement as well as her knowledge in creating and implementing successful systems and processes has resulted in improved student outcomes. Mrs. Fisseler’s expertise while at Huntsville Intermediate helped to contribute to the improved campus rating and the campus’ prestigious Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) School distinction. Fisseler has had the honor and privilege of working for Mance Park Principal, Mr. Josh Campbell and Huntsville Intermediate Principal, Ms. Racheal Branch. Her tutelage under these two amazing campus leaders joined with her impressive skills and experiences as an outstanding professional educator make her the right choice to lead Stewart Elementary.
“One word that I would use to describe Mrs. Fisseler, if I had to describe her in one word would be “focused!” She is laser light focused on academic performance, she is laser light focused on supporting her staff, and she is laser light focused on supporting her students.” stated Mr. Marcus Forney, HISD Chief Academic Officer.
During her formal introduction to the Board, Mrs. Fisseler shared, “I thank you for the opportunity to continue to serve the community of Huntsville ISD in this new capacity. I am honored and blessed to be able to work with the families and the community, and the students and teachers of Stewart and help them grow, as well as grow myself.”
Mrs. Fisseler has already started in her new role, and she is excited for the new school year.
Shannon Hollis can be reached at sduncan@huntsville-isd.org or 936-435-6397 / 936-435-NEWS (office).
