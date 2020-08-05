New and Returning Student Registration is open for the 2020-2021 school year at Huntsville ISD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parents/legal guardians are encouraged to complete the HISD Online Student Registration process for all new and returning students.
Understanding that some families require assistance with the registration process, the district will host another in-person centralized event this Friday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Huntsville High School in the Library/Media Center, 515 FM 2821 East.
This opportunity will allow parents of any child entering any grade to come and receive face to face support with new or returning student registration including the Home Access Center. All enrollment criteria and the enrollment packet can be found/downloaded from the New Student Registration.
Spanish speaking support will be available for those who need it. Representatives from HISD Transportation & Child Nutrition Services Departments will also be on hand to provide information about their services.
Huntsville ISD will have strict safety protocols in place for this in person event to help protect the health and safety of district personnel and families. Any parent/legal guardian wishing to participate will be asked to adhere to the following:
• Limit to only one (1) parent/legal guardian per family to attend.
• Please do not bring children as they will not be allowed entry.
• Perform a Health Screening Self-check prior to arrival.
• Practice Social Distancing by remaining 6 feet apart from others.
• Follow staff directions for building entry & exit to maintain access control and limitations.
• Wear a Face Mask/Cloth Face Covering at all times.
• Parents should park, line up & wait for instructions on the East side of campus (band hall side).
• Bring all required documentation needed for enrollment including immunization and health records as well as required proof of residency (see list and details on Registration webpage).
• A current/active email address for the parent is required. If the parent doesn’t have an email address, they must create one prior to arrival and bring the information with them.
• Be prepared to choose a Hornet Learning Model (A, B or C) for each student enrolling/registering to start the school year with. Model details can be found here.
Whether a child will be attending school in person or online, they must first be registered.
Questions regarding Student Registration can be emailed to OnlineRegistration@huntsville-isd.org or call district administration at 936-435-6300 during operating hours.
