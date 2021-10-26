Everyone is well aware that the holidays are coming up.
Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are the main holidays of the year where people cherish their loved ones, be thankful for their family, friends and significant others, and dress up to get scared or scare others. Although Thanksgiving food is arguably the best and Christmas provides gifts, on Halloween you get free candy and get to dress up without fearing the judgement from others.
“I would like to take my God-daughter's trunk or treating to different churches in town. I would like to personally sleep, because Halloween is on a Sunday and I have work the next day. If I was to give any advice to teens for Halloween it would be to go trick or treating and take advantage of it while you're young,” says Mrs. Winn, a geometry teacher at Huntsville High School.
Many people have different plans such as trick or treating, bonfires, or family get-togethers. Although many different traditions exist, trick or treating is a very common tradition. Families spend most of the time this holiday and the holidays following with each other.
“I'm going to Elkins Lake to go trick or treating with friends. Traditionally, my family goes to my grandparents house and have 50-cent corn dogs from Sonic. My family helps out at my grandparents house to dress up and hand out candy. I am very excited for Halloween, however I am more excited for Christmas,” says senior Blaine Ringo.
Other families have annual traditions like family reunions but most people simply go trick or treating. People also tend to spend time with their friends.
“I'm probably not doing anything for Halloween. I may be hanging out with friends. I used to go trick or treating but now I find other things to do whatever it may be. My family doesn't do anything for Halloween. I on the other hand am very excited for the holidays coming up,” said Jerry Miller, also a senior at high school.
Although there are families who have traditions, there are also people who don't celebrate Halloween or don't have any plans for the holiday. Even though there’s a variety of things to do, everyone has fun in the end.
