High school students clean up the streets

Some members of the National Honor Society participated in a bi-annual Trash Bash recently. When someone decides to adopt a two-mile stretch of the highway, they have to clean it at least twice a year. Mrs. Angela Gaston, the advisor of NHS, plans for the members to join her in a trash bash, once during the fall semester and spring semester.
“At the end of the day, so many parents expressed how fun it was and how much they enjoyed themselves. My favorite part is getting to see members and their parents performing physical service for the community and seeing them have so much fun while working; there’s a lot of smiling and laughing while the work is going on. It is also fun to see the odd items found during the cleanup--an old chair, election signs, shoes, etc.,” Gaston said. “One of the residents who lives near Barney’s convenience store told me that lots of drivers throw trash outside their car windows, and that the roadside is often filled with debris. She and her husband expressed their appreciation for NHS cleaning up the area. In the eight years we have picked up trash along Highway 75 North, that is the first time someone has ever contacted me to express appreciation. I can’t wait to share that with our members.”
The Trash Bash is not just for the members of the honor society to help the community, but it is also a way for the parents to get involved as well. NHS has 27 of their members present and 13 of the members’ parents participating in the clean up.
“I think that this Trash Bash will help influence others to help out and clean after themselves and be more cautious about the roads,” Mejia said.
There are some safety precautions that Mrs. Gaston enforces while the Trash Bash is going on. One thing that she wants them to have on is gloves and she prefers them to wear pants the whole time because of the tall grass.
“I’m doing it because there’s a lot of trash and we need to pick that up to help with pollution,” junior Emilie Choate said. “It’s one step closer to getting rid of pollution.”
Many different types of people are able to participate in the Trash Bash like the officers, the newly inducted members and even students who have been members since last year. Mrs. Gaston really encourages that we have as many people volunteering because it shows that a lot of people care about the community and the safety of the highways.
“I know when we do the Trash Bash, it has positively affected the Huntsville Community. Anytime we are able to pick up trash we improve not only our community but the environment as well,” said senior and Co-Vice President Maxwell Mundorff. “My favorite part of the trash bash is witnessing all the bags of trash we were able to collect at the end. It’s nice knowing I made a positive influence on my community.”
