High-flying award received

Huntsville Airport garners TxDOT recognition
The City of Huntsville announced Tuesday night at the recent naming of the Huntsville Municipal Airport as the 2023 Project of the Year in Local/Basic Airport by the Texas Aviation Association Conference.
The airport project was funded through a 90/10 split grant from the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. The City’s 10 percent match was budgeted at $300,000 in 2020. The 90 percent match from the grant completes the projects price tag of $25 million.
Mayor Andy Brauninger thanked the Airport Committee that has been working hard to help make the airport great.
“So many times the negative things get headlines, and this is such a great thing for our city,” Brauninger said during the meeting. “This is a wonderful thing for our city.”
The airport board is made up of Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey and Councilmember Bert Lyle, as well as, community members Greg Smith, Scott Brega, Russell Cooper, Phillip Bruns, Amanda Withers, Bill Daugette, and Wade Gillespie.
“It says a lot that our airport was chosen out of the entire state and hopefully this keeps us on the radar with future TxDOT grants,” said Humphrey.
Councilmember Lyle added that there are a lot of people giving of their time to this effort and they deserve recognition.
City Management, along with Mayor Pro Tem Humphrey and Councilmember Lyle, attended the 41st Annual Texas Aviation Conference. There are 241 general aviation local/basic airports out of a total of 292 airports in Texas, Humphrey pointed out.
“This was a huge surprise to all and shows the work efforts that are in progress are being noticed,” Humphrey said.
Huntsville Municipal Airport, owned by the City of Huntsville, is a public-use general aviation airport located in Walker County.
The airport, which is situated approximately two miles northwest of Huntsville, operates on a hot mix asphalt runway, Runway 18/36, measuring 5,006 feet and 100 feet in width.
Strategically located on the Interstate 45 corridor between Dallas and Houston, Huntsville has all the resources for growth and investment opportunities. Interstate 45 supports a complex system of seaports, terminals, warehousing, and distribution centers connecting two of the nation’s largest urban areas, and serving as the primary gateway to and from the Port of Houston. Since the cities establishment, Huntsville has become a prominent hub for expansion out of the Greater Houston area.
Featuring multiple locally owned and operated businesses that have been fixtures in the city for decades, Huntsville was the number one ranked small city in the United States for a business environment and fifth for being one of the best places to a start business by WalletHub in 2019.
