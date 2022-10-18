The very first art opening at the Wynne Home in 2006 featured self taught artists from the collection of Stephanie and John Smither. Pieces from that show still hang upstairs and have exposed thousands of artists and admirers to the unique style of art that is born purely from one’s imagination. On Friday, local artist Dennis Hickman carried on the tradition by presenting more than 80 paintings straight from his heart, once again filling the main gallery with colorful characters and vibrant scenes.
Hickman’s consistent need to express his vivid inner world has resulted in hundreds of works that most of the public has never seen.
He started making art at a young age, but his first serious collection of work started as a daily practice when he was a surveyor for the City of Huntsville. While his coworker Michael Harper drove them to job sites, he made quarter page drawings from the back seat of the work truck. Five days a week for decades, he would draw in the morning and color them in on his lunch break.
In 2004, his wife Pam gave him an acrylic paint set and his work went onto canvas. Since then he has become notorious for making a new painting every weekend.
Hickman says his main goal in painting is to make people happy. Based on the response at the show, quite a few guests found such joy in the works that they purchased pieces to take home when the exhibit comes down in January of 2023.
“Dennis has been part of the Wynne Home for a long time. We are thrilled for him to have his own show,” said Nancy Gartner, President of the Friends of the Wynne.
In opening comments, Hickman gave thanks to staff and guests, poked fun at a few collectors of his work, and gifted former director Linda Pease with “Piece Under Glass” as a gesture of appreciation for her continued support. Hickman is full of detailed stories, always injected with lighthearted humor. His art is a visual representation of these same tales.
“There is a story in every one,” said Hickman. “They really are characters in life.”
Some of Hickman’s pieces have been on display upstairs since he took part in a group show in 2010. They are in the classroom where artists young and old come to teach and learn. Hickman’s work is perfectly at home among other pieces on long term loan from Stephanie Smither’s collection.
Smither collected folk art from around the world, and served on the gallery committee of the Wynne Home. She believed that the Wynne Home should always have good folk art on display. She had a special affinity for the work of Rev. Johnnie Swearingen and his boldly animated scenes. Born in 1908, Swearingen was regarded as one of the most important of Texas folk painters, settling in Huntsville at the end of his life in the care of fellow artists and friends.
One Swearingen painting hangs in the main corridor of the second floor, relocated from the kitchen to maintain its integrity. It is part of the lineage of Texas artists that have sought, found and shared inspiration and mentorship in each other.
It’s an homage to the generosity of patrons, much like the house, which was donated to the city by artist Samuella Wynne Palmer in 1998 expressly for the purpose of promoting the arts.
Other pieces from Smither’s collection from Ike Morgan, Eddie Arning, Mark Cole Greene, and Henry Ray Clark are in an alcove at the top of the back stairs.
Just outside the elevator are two shimmering forms by Semone Robinson Corley. Known for abstract pointillism and glitter on canvas, Corley still lives in Huntsville and is revered by local collectors.
There are many artists on permanent display throughout the house, which offers free admission to the public. Hickman’s show will be in the main gallery through the end of the year. The Wynne Home is located at 1428 11th Street in Huntsville. Open hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Support the arts in Huntsville by becoming a member of the Friends of the Wynne. Find the membership application at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/311/Friends-of-the-Wynne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.