The Commissioners Court met in Special Session on Monday, Aug. 7.
The Consent Agenda included three requests for facility use.
The Huntsville Wrestling Club requested use of the Juvenile and District Attorney parking lots for their fundraiser for Oct. 7.
“This has been going on for a couple years. I don’t have a problem with what they are doing, it’s Fair on the Square and I would rather they ask for donations instead of charging,” said Commissioner Danny Kuykendall.
“I share the same concern, it does belong to the public,” said Commissioner Ronnie White.
Commissioner White made a motion to not approve this facility request and Commissioner Kuykendall seconded the motion.
“My thought are to let it go this year and look at it later to see what we can legally do,” said Bill Daugette. The motion failed 3 to 2.
Commissioner Bill Daugette made motion to approve request and the motion was seconded by Commissioners Brandon Decker and passed 3 to 2.
The Walker County Emergency Medical Services Director Rachel Parker and Assistant Director Chris Toman presented an update on some problem area related to when they receive calls and no ambulance is available.
“The numbers are showing that Saturday is our busiest day,” said Toman.
“For future planning and to mitigate this problem we need to establish a Community Paramedic,” said Parker. “This person would be assigned to the ‘High Utilization Group.’ These are folks that we know, we know there names and addresses, and an ambulance is not needed most times.
“The mental health cases are included in this group. This will reduce their visits to the emergency room.”
The information was well received by the Court and Commissioner Kuykendall requested this department to come to court on a monthly basis to keep everyone updated.
The Court approved the Chapter 381 Economic Development Agreement with Zenner, USA.
The agreement waives the property taxes at 100% for three years beginning in 2024.
For 2027, the property taxes are waived in increments of 20% for four years. Richard Sanders with Zenner stated in previous appearances before the court that the new facility is located on Quality Blvd, off FM 2821 and he is committed to hire 50 local residents on or before December.
“The next two agenda items are grants the county is included in through Houston Galveston Area Council (HGAC). The first grant is $500,000 to organize the counties for the second grant is over $50 million.
“The money is to improve technology and to draw big businesses to our area and will assist SHSU. The money can also be used for infrastructure and tax abatement. We just need to submit a letter of agreement,” said Judge Colt Christian.
The motion passed unanimously.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s action but a summary.
The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104.
The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube.
For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
