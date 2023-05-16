Veterans receive special treatment on Saturday with the donation of a dog organized by Hero To the Line (HTTL) at a local kennel.
Labrador Retrievers are the lovable sweet-faced of America’s most popular dog breed. Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions who have more than enough affection to go around.
The non-profit organization HTTL is a program that works to place well bred labrador retriever puppies with Veterans, active duty service members and Gold Star Families.
“Our mission is to get military members and families introduced to and involved with the retriever community,” said Brandon Blackwell, Administrative Assistant and HTTL Media Representative for the organization. Receiving a puppy is just the beginning of this exciting journey and becoming part of the Hero To The Line Family.
The well-balanced, sturdy Labrador Retriever can, depending on the sex, stand from 21.5 to 24.5 inches at the shoulder and weigh between 55 to 80 pounds. The dense, hard coat comes in yellow, black, and a luscious chocolate.
“Our non-profit program provides endless opportunities to build a unique bond with the puppies through training, hunting and lifelong friendships. We organize competitions to include hunt and field tests,” said President Craig Zimmer. “I am an outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting waterfowl.”
“I suffer from PTSD as a military spouse and had a competitive retriever who became my service dog and he saved my life. From this experience I believed we could help veterans and others in the community. We started the organization in 2020 and have placed 18 dogs. We have a network of kennels and trainers around the country who help the recipients train their dogs or assist in other dog related matters.”
The Gold Star Family to receive a puppy was Kayla Hennen. And her retriever was donated by Cross Creek Kennels.
Jimmy Westerman, Army Veteran was the recipient of one of the puppies.
“I’ve met my new partner and his name is Legend. I plan to work on training my dog and he will be cross trained as service dog. I sometime have balance issues and Legend will be a big help.”
The dog was donated by Amy Smith with Southern Dream Retrievers, Huntsville. Smith manages the breeding program for the organization.
Garrett Weiser lives in central Texas and is an Army Veteran who received a yellow lab.
“I named my new companion Maverick” said Weiser. “He is very mellow and calm and was bred that way by Mark A Lot Kennel.”
Maverick is 10 weeks old.
The organization leadership and members are made up of individuals who have two things in common, a love for the outdoors and animals.
One of the families attending this event was there to celebrate an upcoming graduation.
“We purchased a puppy as a graduation gift for our son,” said Jason and Jamie Sanders.
Their son Collin Sanders is a Hornet baseball player and is looking forward to graduating.
“Lately Collin has gotten interested in duck hunting. Guy Anderson and his family operate a very respectable breeding program and they are local. So we decided to let Collin come out and pick out a puppy.”
The site for Saturday’s event was held at Guy Anderson Kennel and Amy Smith/Southern Dream Retrievers Kennel, Huntsville. Guy Anderson was the host for the event and guest trainer.
The HTTL organization is open to anyone who love dogs and wants to support their community. For more information Craig Zimmer 513-780-9160, www.hero2theline.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.