Heritage Oaks Funeral Home hosted an opening reception Monday at its new location on Interstate Highway 45 South. Owner and funeral director Andy Graves welcomed guests to view both the office building and funeral home.
“Being part of the Huntsville community is more important than anything else to me. I would love for those who don’t know me and also those who do to come and see our new facility,” said Andy Graves.
His wife, insurance counselor Jennifer Graves helped to acquaint visitors with the business and the couple invited those who would like to know more to stop by.
“We’re blessed to be able to serve the community. That’s what it’s about,” Jennifer said.
Administrative assistant Loretta Dyches gave tours of gave tours of the state rooms, selection room and reception area. Carolyn Miller, who is also a funeral director showed visitors to the chapel.
For more information on funeral planning and grief support resources, contact 936-291-8080.
