The Texas Thyme Unit of The Herb Society of America returns with its popular, annual Herb Festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
Come for the huge variety of locally-grown plants: herbs, perennials, vegetables, natives, and pollinator plants. Stay to hear the HHS Jazz Band and other musicians play while you visit the many herbal and garden vendors and artisans selling their products.
Speakers will tell you about the meaning of herbs and flowers and how to make nosegays and how to make an award-winning salsa.
There will be activities for children, too. This is a FREE event held on the grounds of the Wynne Home Arts Center 1428 11th St., Huntsville.
For information: 936-891-5024 or texasthymeunit.org
