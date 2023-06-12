Troop 114 and Josey Scout Lodge are thrilled to congratulate one of their newest Eagle Scouts, Preston Hensarling. He has been a part of scouts his whole life tagging along with his uncle since Cub Scouts, but made it official in June of 2019 when he joined Troop 114.
The uniform is not what gives young men the scouting spirit, rather the experiences and camaraderie. Hensarling recalled his trips and adventures in scouting with great excitement.
One grand trip in particular stands out in his mind, and for good reason. In July 2019, Hensarling went to his first summer camp when the troop headed to Camp Ottari in Virginia.
“That’s my favorite summer camp! Ever!” Hensarling spoke of the trip as his greatest experience in his scouting career. The troop drove north past the camp to spend over a week exploring Washington D.C. They visited the White House and had a blast seeing the historical sites and monuments.
“We walked all the streets of D.C. It was so fun! We stayed at Gettysburg State Park. At night we got to walk around on the battlefield itself,” Hensarling said. “Every night we looked at the stars.”
Hensarling’s achievements did not stop at ranks. His adventures carried on through merit badges. Out of the twenty-nine merit badges he has earned, his personal favorite is the swimming merit badge as he has always loved water.
“Anytime I have a chance to go swimming, I’ll go,” Hensarling said.
He tries to sign up for the swimming merit badge every summer even though he has already earned it. He found the wilderness survival merit badge the most challenging.
Hensarling grinned as he told the “Purple Sheet Story.”
“Everyone had sleeping bags. Everyone had tarps. I just had a purple sheet and 66 feet of paracord,” he laughed.
Hensarling improvised and spent the night in a lean-to shelter made with his limited supplies.
“I think I realized that I can survive with less than I actually have.” Clearly his triumph instilled confidence and character.
One of the key requirements for achieving Eagle is a meaningful service project for the community. Hensarling’s venture was to build two cedar benches and four cedar flower pots for the residents of Creekside Retirement Community here in Huntsville. Hensarling enjoyed doing this project, but what he really loved was seeing eighteen of his friends and fellow scouts answer the call on a Saturday and assist with the construction. The scouts along with adult leaders spent the day together problem solving, improving skills, bonding and eating pizza. He relayed that the only tedious part of the project was the paperwork required.
Scouts BSA is a community of young men and women leading each other.
As Hensarling describes it, “Kids led by kids.” Hensarling’s roles have included numerous leadership positions and he is currently the troop’s Senior Patrol Leader. This young leader has seen and executed many service projects throughout his scouting career. Some of his contributions include building bird houses, cleaning parks and rivers, and running food drives.
This Eagle Scout discovered many surprising skills that he never thought he would learn such as building robots, using radios, and welding. He can now make a shelter and build a fire without conventional supplies.
Hensarling explained that he has consistently had opportunities to implement scout skills and the Scout Law in his everyday life.
In the future, Hensarling hopes to attend Texas A&M and study computer science. He aspires to work at Apple or build the newest “big tech” company.
Hensarling set an ambitious goal for himself to achieve the Eagle rank before his 15th birthday. Through precise planning and focus he succeeded.
While he has achieved the highest rank in scouting, he has no plans to stop. He will continue in Troop 114 to learn, achieve even more merit badges and Eagle Palms, and mentor his fellow troop mates.
He is looking forward to High Adventure Sea Base in Florida this summer and all the future activities that the troop has planned. Hensarling sums up his scouting this way,
“Scouting helps you discover what you want to do in the world and discover more about yourself,” Hensarling said.
