Since Robert A. Josey established the Outstanding Scout Award in 1934, more than 80 scouts have been recognized on behalf of the Josey Board of Trustees for outstanding leadership in the Huntsville Community. This year, the award went to Benjamin Hendricks of Troop 98.
Hendricks has already accomplished a great deal in his 16 years. He earned his Eagle rank in December of last year. He is a junior at Huntsville High School, a member of the Order of the Arrow and serves as Jr. Assistant Scoutmaster in Troop 98. He is the Senior High Representative for First United Methodist Youth Group and fills in on drums with the praise band on occasion.
He is Co-Drum Major of the Huntsville Hornet Military Marching Band and Co-Captain of the HHS Tennis Team. He is a member of four honor societies: The National Honor Society, The National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, and the International Thespian Honor Society.
Hendricks doesn’t have a lot of free time, but he manages to find time for family and creativity. His Mom taught him how to play tennis last fall and he plays with his parents whenever he gets the chance. He was in the production of “Legally Blonde” with the drama department last spring and plans on trying out again next year.
Hendricks graduates in May 2024 and will very likely become a Bearkat at SHSU. He wants to pursue a career in music education and become a band director.
He was selected as a Drum Major for the marching band his freshman year at HHS and is now in his second year at that post.
Hendricks said he has encountered some challenges in this role, but those experiences taught him quite a few lessons about leadership.
“You may not be able to make everyone happy, especially those who are not the same age,” said Hendricks. There was no marching practice the summer before his sophomore year.
“Coming out of the pandemic was also a challenge because it was difficult to get everyone back in the habit of showing up for practice.”
He attended band camp for drum majors at Stephen. F. Austin. He took second place in the final competition, and was awarded the Most Spirited Drum Major. Earning that award and learning how other drum majors operate gave him confidence and helped him to improve his leadership skills back at home.
“After summer band training, the band overall was more receptive to me,” said Hendricks. “The team worked better together this past summer. We’ve grown and improved a great deal over the last year. We’re better at playing the music and marching and there is a lot more energy.”
When asked what he thought was a key to good leadership, his reply was “Respect.”
“Respect not just for those you lead, but respect for the organization. Respect for yourself and respect for the rules. Also respect for what you’re doing. To have enough respect for the position you have and doing the best you can for those you are leading.” said Hendricks.
“Seeing my paver out on the Court of Honor and knowing that my name will be there forever, just for doing my part, was a great feeling.” said Hendricks.
Hendricks happens to be legally blind.
He refers to it as a difficulty rather than a handicap. He clearly hasn’t let that stand in his way.
He said when he received his award certificate from the Josey Board, there was a profound sense of honor, and of being equal.
“It didn’t say outstanding excellence for a blind person. It’s for the same kind of excellence as everyone who has a paver out there,” said Hendricks.
