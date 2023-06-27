Heather Rayleen joins Pam Tillis at Old Town Theatre

Heather Rayleen Bennefield is a Texas native who has opened for some of the hottest names in Country music. “Bluesy rock kinda country” is how she describes her music, which has garnered nearly 8k followers on Facebook and almost 5k on Instagram. On Friday, June 30, she will open for Pam Tillis at Old Town Theatre.
“I can’t believe my life sometimes,” said Bennefield. “Female vocalists like Pam Tillis were a big influence on me in the 90s. I’m a huge fan and have covered her music many times. Being able to meet artists like her is definitely one of the biggest perks of this job.”
Bennefield is full of surprises. She can play guitar and fiddle simultaneously by using her own recordings on a loop and is known to cover everything from Johnny Cash to Alanis Morissette. She is a return guest artist at Old Town, opening in the past for Cody Canada and Red Dirt band Mickey and the Motor Cars. Her high energy and fierce guitar playing will be a welcome treat to first time listeners. Her vocal skills and original lyrics are a perfect addition to Tillis, who just began her summer tour with an acoustic show.
Bennefield grew up in the Humble area, playing piano by ear and developing her vocal skills while singing at church and local rodeos. At age 11, she began learning violin in the school orchestra which took her to performing in the symphony at Caney Creek High School in Conroe.
She was awarded for her talent with a scholarship to the school of music at Sam Houston State. While attending college, she landed a gig playing fiddle for the Scooter Brown Band.
Next she taught herself to play her Dad’s guitar and began writing her own songs, which launched her solo career. She is a completely independent artist, managing, booking, and promoting her work to an impressive degree. She has opened for dozens of artists, including acts like Tanya Tucker, Aaron Tippin, and Whiskey Meyers.
She has been a successful music instructor for the past 15 years, teaching guitar and violin while playing music on weekends. This is her first year to rely solely on her own music to make a living, and she has a lot to look forward to.
This is her second time to open for Pam Tillis. The last time was at the 2920 Roadhouse in Hockley, where she recently opened for Stoney LaRue.
Rayleen has been busy playing shows at venues across Texas, and is about to focus on making new music. Her first album “Falling for You” was produced by Travis Bishop at Stormy Cooper Media in Houston. The title track highlights her rock edge and impressive vocal range.
“Not Letting Go” is a ballad with enough steel guitar to classify as country but could easily fit on any contemporary playlist. Her last single “Man Up” was her first Nashville recording, produced by David Huff at The Castle in Nashville. More tunes like this will definitely take her from opening act to full time headliner.
You can find Bennefield at the Breakwater Grille on Walden on July 4, at Central Green Park in Katy on July 21 and at Pacific Yard House in Conroe on July 22. To learn more about the artist, visit her website at https://heatherrayleen.com/ and follow her on Instagram. Visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html to purchase tickets to the Old Town show.
