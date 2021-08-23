HUNTSVILLE — The hottest part of the summer has arrived.
Heat advisories Monday cover parts of 10 states, including Kansas, Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest, according to the National Weather Service. In the South, parts of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi were under heat advisories, as were slivers of Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.
In parts of Southeast Texas, the heat index could reach 110 degrees over the next few days, forecasters said. The heat index is generally what the temperature will feel like to people.
Forecasters expect the scorching temperatures to continue through at least Thursday. However, temperature high’s are not expected to drop below 90 degrees until next week.
